Lancaster brothers charged in Valencia shooting  

A pair of brothers charged in connection to a Halloween night shooting at the Valencia mall are expected back in court this week to schedule a date for their preliminary hearing.

Twin brothers Isaac and Isaiah Clark, 24, are facing multiple charges over a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. in the 23400 block of Town Center Drive, outside of a nearby restaurant.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station.

There had been a confrontation inside the restaurant, which station officials declined to identify, which led to an altercation outside, Arriaga wrote.

“The argument continued outside the location in which a male adult then brandished a firearm and fired several rounds at the victim, striking him in the upper torso,” Arriaga stated. “The suspect fled prior to deputy arrival and remained outstanding at the time a report was taken. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.”

The incident was investigated by the station’s Career Offenders Burglary, Robbery, Assault Team, which looks into most nonfatal shootings as well gang-related crimes.

After a lengthy investigation, officials said, both brothers were arrested Dec. 12 in their Lancaster home after search warrants were executed by COBRA detectives, with help from the department’s Crime Impact Team and the county’s probation department.

Deputies reported finding a loaded firearm with a high-capacity magazine, which deputies suspect belonged to Isaiah Clark, according to an email from the station.

Isaiah Clark is on active probation, and was arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm by a convicted felon. Isaac Clark was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A complaint filed by the D.A.’s office charges Isaiah Clark with two counts, being a felon in possession of a gun and a felon in possession of ammunition.

Isaac is being charged with five counts, including attempted murder, as well four different allegations or enhancements for firearms, which could result in a life sentence if he’s convicted.

Both brothers pleaded not guilty at their preliminary arraignment. At their preliminary hearing, the prosecution will present the evidence and a judge will decide whether there’s enough to merit a trial.

Isaac Clark is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at North County Correctional Facility in Castaic. Isaiah Clark bonded out in lieu of $60,000 bail on Jan. 1..

Both are due back in a San Fernando courtroom Wednesday.