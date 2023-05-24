Canyon Country crash investigation leads to arrest  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of child endangerment as the result of a DUI investigation following a multiple-car crash Saturday.

Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Santa Clarita man after responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles around 3:30 p.m. in the 27400 block of Sophia Lane in Canyon Country, west of Lost Canyon Road.

A man wearing a white shirt accompanied by a young girl was seen running away from his gray sedan after crashing into multiple vehicles, according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies ultimately caught up to Neri Portillomunez at 4:10 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department’s arrest logs.

Arriaga stated he was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, hit-and-run, driving on a suspended license and DUI.

He was booked at 8:20 p.m. and released the following morning with a citation in lieu of $25,000 bail, according to LASD records online, which indicated he was due back in court in Valencia in August.