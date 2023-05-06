Child airlifted out of Valencia Heritage Park 

A mother and her child were airlifted from Valencia Heritage Park on Saturday afternoon, according to Melinda Choi, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to first responder radio traffic, a 3-year-old child was suffering from a seizure.

Choi said the initial call for service occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. at Valencia Medical Care.

The airship arrived at Valencia Meadows Park at 1:15 p.m. and transported the mother and took off approximately 10 minutes later.

The condition of the child or where they were being airlifted to is unknown at the time of this publication.