Deputies arrest burglary, robbery suspect outside of court 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a hapless theft suspect outside of the Van Nuys courthouse where he was dealing with a separate charge, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

An investigation by station detectives started back in February, after deputies received a report of two men who entered the Golden Valley shopping center where a Target store is located.

Around 9 p.m. Feb. 11, the suspects “entered the store and concealed merchandise from the display shelves into a duffle bag,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Both suspects then exited the store without making an attempt to pay.”

A few minutes later, the thieves then re-entered the store, grabbed more merchandise and then again left without making an attempt to pay, before leaving the scene with about $1,100 in merchandise in a white Honda Accord, she added.

Detectives ultimately identified one of the suspects as a 47-year-old man from Van Nuys through their investigative efforts, according to station officials.

After learning that their suspect was wanted for a separate charge in the San Fernando Valley, deputies with the station’s Crime Impact Team waited for him at the Van Nuys courthouse, where he was ultimately arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Deputies also believe the suspect is involved in their investigation into a separate burglary at another location at 24425 Magic Mountain Parkway, another Target shopping center, as well as a robbery incident at 19307 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita, at the Golden Valley shopping center associated with the other charge, in which he then became aggressive with a loss-prevention officer when confronted regarding unpaid merchandise, Arriaga stated.

After being taken into custody at the courthouse, the suspect was booked into the station and remains in custody as of the publication of this story.

He’s being held in Santa Clarita in lieu of $50,000 bail. He’s due back in court Thursday in San Fernando.