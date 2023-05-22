Encino woman arrested after investigation into report of road rage 

A San Fernando Valley woman was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge Wednesday following a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigation into a report of an alleged “road-rage” incident in Valencia, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

Station officials received calls around noon regarding a man and a woman in a white Mercedes Benz C300 who threatened another driver with a firearm on Citrus Street and Magic Mountain Parkway.

“They were last seen traveling toward the old sheriff’s station (at Magic Mountain and McBean parkways),” wrote Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies conducted a search of the area and located the vehicle southbound (lanes near the intersection of) McBean Parkway/Arroyo Parkway in Valencia.”

Patrol deputies stopped the Mercedes in the parking lot of First Entertainment Credit Union in Granary Square about 20 minutes after the initial call was received, according to a witness who saw the incident.

Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Encino woman on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm at the occupant of a vehicle, which is a felony, according to Sheriff’s Department booking logs.

She was booked at the Sheriff’s Station jail in lieu of $50,000 bail and then released on bond at 10:45 p.m., according to departmental arrest records available online.

Her records indicate a court date Friday, but the status of any potential charges from the D.A.’s office was not available as of the publication of this story.