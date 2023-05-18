Golden Valley Spring Concert set for Friday

News release

Golden Valley High School will be hosting its annual Spring Concert Friday 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per adult, $5 per student.

This is the school’s first Spring Concert with new Band Director Angel Nazario, an alumnus of Golden Valley High School. He has performed with the Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps, Pulse Percussion Ensemble and the Marine Corps Band.

The Golden Valley Spring Concert will include performances by the Symphonic Band, Jazz Band and Golden Brass, a student-formed band featuring both Golden Valley students and Nazario. In addition, there will be special guest vocal performances from members of the Golden Valley Vocal Arts Department.

Tickets ($5-$10) may be purchased at gvhs-band-and-jazz-band-spring-concert.cheddarup.com.