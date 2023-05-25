Hart Parent Organization: Shoes for gym equipment 

The need for supplies for students is ever growing. To keep up with the needs of Hart High School, the Hart High School Parent Organization, or HPO, is constantly fundraising.

On Saturday, the HPO held its drive through shoe fundraiser, collecting shoes to raise funds for new gym equipment.

Lena Smyth donates bags of sneakers for the Hart High School Parent Organization Shoe Drive-Thru Fundraiser at the front of Hart High School in Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“Our teachers and our administrators do so much for our kids, so I wanted to make sure that, we were, that I personally was involved in a way to give back to them,” said Natalie Rioux-Tamyao, a HPO board member.

Dozens of Hart parents and Santa Clarita residents drove in front of Hart High School, dropping off bags of gently used shoes.

Lena Smyth, left, gives her donated bags of sneakers to Natalie Rioux-Tamayo, the Co-President of the Hart Parent Organization, for the Hart High School Parent Organization Shoe Drive-Thru Fundraiser at the front of Hart High School in Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“It seems to be for a good cause, to support the school,” said SCV resident Liz Hamm.

In the season of spring, this fundraiser served as a great opportunity for some spring cleaning.

“A lot of times fundraisers involve spending money, so we were trying to look for a way that made it simple and easy for parents and people to give,” said Rioux-Tamyao. “So especially in spring, everyone can do their spring cleaning.”

Bags of donated sneakers pile up for the Hart High School Parent Organization Shoe Drive-Thru Fundraiser at the front of Hart High School in Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The fundraiser ran was held through a program called Funds2Orgs, which donated money to the school for the shoes that students collected. All of the collected shoes are donated to the organization that then donates them to developing nations like Ghana, Haiti and Cambodia.

These nations then have the opportunity for small business owners to sell these shoes at a discounted price.

HPO will be accepting donations until the middle of June. For more information on how and when to donate, email [email protected] or [email protected].