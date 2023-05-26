LASD sergeant arrested on suspicion of domestic violence 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Homicide Bureau detective on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence Monday, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online.

Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for service on Santa Clarita Road in Saugus on Monday afternoon, according to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Based on their investigation, the suspect, Sgt. Jason Viger, was arrested for spousal battery and subsequently booked at Santa Clarita Station. The investigation is ongoing,” according to SIB officials.

Before being transferred to a role as a detective in the Homicide Bureau, Viger led the department’s investigations into a series of fentanyl-overdose deaths in the North Los Angeles County region — including in and around the SCV — through the LASD’s Overdose Response Task Force.

The investigation into Viger’s arrest was being handled by station detectives, according to the SIB. Station officials referred all inquiries to the SIB.

SIB did not respond to a query about why the arrest did not appear in the station’s booking log as of this story’s publication.

He was booked at 5:40 p.m. and released from custody on bond as of 9:11 p.m. according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online, which indicated he had a court date of June 12 in Valencia.