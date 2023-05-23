Man arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, dissuading witness charges 

A Stevenson Ranch man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of a felony witness intimidation charge, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call at a home in the 25900 block of Twain Place in Stevenson Ranch regarding an investigation into a report of an argument, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“During a verbal argument between the victim and her husband, the suspect grabbed the victim’s arm,” she wrote. “The victim pulled away, left the residence and contacted law enforcement personnel.”

Prior to deputies’ arrival to investigate, “The suspect made statements to the couple’s 9-year-old son as to dissuade the witness from reporting the incident to law enforcement,” Arriaga wrote in her email.

The victim did not sustain any injury as a result of the incident.

The suspect, Anton Napierala, 56, was arrested on suspicion of spousal battery and preventing/dissuading a witness from reporting, according to station officials.

He was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail at 4:53 p.m. in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to custody records available online from the Sheriff’s Department.

He was still listed as in custody as of Monday morning. LASD records indicated he was due in court in Valencia on Tuesday.