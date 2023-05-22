Man detained after reportedly pointing shotgun at passerby 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs Station deputies search the area while responding to a report of a male pointing a shotgun at a passerby at the intersection of Val Verde Road and San Martinez Road in Val Verde, Calif., on Monday, May 22, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A man was detained in Val Verde on Monday after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a passerby, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs Station deputies speak to the possible detained suspect while responding to a report of a male pointing a shotgun at a passerby at the intersection of Val Verde Road and San Martinez Road in Val Verde, Calif., on Monday, May 22, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Arriaga said deputies received a call for service at approximately 1 p.m. that a man in his 60s wearing a green shirt, was seen wielding a shotgun while standing in a dirt lot near the intersection of San Martinez Road and Val Verde Road .  

As someone drove by, the man reportedly pointed the shotgun at them.  

Deputies detained the man, but have not arrested him, at the time of this publication, pending an investigation of the incident.  

There were no shots fired or any injuries reported.  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs Station deputies search the area while responding to a report of a male pointing a shotgun at a passerby at the intersection of Val Verde Road and San Martinez Road in Val Verde, Calif., on Monday, May 22, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs Station deputies respond to a report of a male pointing a shotgun at a passerby at the intersection of Val Verde Road and San Martinez Road in Val Verde, Calif., on Monday, May 22, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS