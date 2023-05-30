Memorial Day weekend results in over 20 arrests on suspicion of DUI  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Over the course of Memorial Day weekend, 23 arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence were made by the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall office, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and California Parks and Recreation peace officers, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs.  

Nineteen of the arrests were made by CHP Newhall officers who were on a maximum enforcement period from Friday night until Monday night.  

“We deploy 80% of our uniformed officers to work,” wrote Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP Newhall, in an email to The Signal.  

Additionally, three arrests on suspicion of “drunk: alcohol” were made. 

California Penal Code 647(f) makes it a crime to be under the influence and unable to take care of one’s own safety or the safety of others, according to hg.org.  

According to Greengard, the arrests from the weekend are “about the same” as previous Memorial Day weekends, excluding ones that took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  

“CHP wants to remind people to celebrate responsibly, always designate a sober driver or utilize rideshare,” wrote Greengard. 

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

