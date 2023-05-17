Metro reminds motorists of ongoing closures 

The L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or Metro, reminded motorists Tuesday about a series of road closures in Santa Clarita planned over the next two weeks as part of the Interstate 5 North County Enhancement Projects.

The first project is already underway, an extension of the “existing Rye Canyon Road bridge to accommodate the new high-occupancy vehicle lanes along the I-5 corridor,” according to an announcement from Metro.

The work, which started Monday, is continuing from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday, as needed.

During this time, the work being done includes excavation, shoring, pile driving, rebar, concrete and paving work, soil backfill, falsework installation and removal and paving on Rye Canyon Road.

“Construction is a dynamic process. It is subject to weather conditions and information is subject to change,” according to a flier from Metro officials.

In addition to intermittent traffic controls during this time, there will be full closures of Rye Canyon Road, between The Old Road and Avenue Stanford, on Thursday and Friday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for crane relocation and excavation.

Metro offered up a few options as detours motorists can take.

Those traveling north on The Old Road can turn left on Henry Mayo Drive, enter the eastbound lanes of Highway 126/Newhall Ranch Road, and continue on Newhall Ranch until Rye Canyon Road.

Those heading south on The Old Road can turn left on Magic Mountain Parkway, left on McBean Parkway, left on Newhall Ranch Road and continue onto Newhall Ranch Road to Rye Canyon Road.

Those traveling west on Rye Canyon Road can turn left on Newhall Ranch Road, right on McBean Parkway, right on Magic Mountain Parkway and then continue onto The Old Road/Rye Canyon.

There’s also construction planned for the area surrounding Weldon Canyon Road Bridge, in order to support the next stage of construction for the structure.

“Activities will include the removal of steel or timber beams from the new Weldon Canyon Road bridge,” according to the Metro announcement. Full freeway directional closures on Interstate 5 also will take place from Highway 14 to Calgrove Boulevard for two to three weeknights from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Specifically, on the northbound side of I-5, a full directional closure is slated for this stretch from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on May 22 through May 24.

The primary detour and truck route during this time calls for motorists to exit I-5 to the northbound lanes of Highway 14, continue west to Golden Valley/Newhall Ranch Road, and proceed to the Newhall Ranch Road I-5 on-ramp.

The local detour calls for motorists to exit I-5 to the northbound lanes of Highway 14 and then continue west to Newhall Avenue, right on Railroad Avenue, left on Lyons Avenue, and then proceed to the Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road on-ramp.

On the southbound side of I-5, a full directional closure for the same stretch — Calgrove to Highway 14 — is anticipated from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on both May 30 and June 1.

The primary detour and truck route is for motorists to exit I-5 and head east to Newhall Ranch Road/Golden Valley Road, continue to the southbound lanes of Highway 14 off of Golden Valley Road and then proceed to the I-5/Highway 14 interchange.

The local detour calls for motorists to exit the I-5 at Calgrove and head south on The Old Road, and then south on San Fernando Road and Sepulveda Boulevard, where there’s an on-ramp for the I-5.