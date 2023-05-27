Old Town Newhall Farmers Market celebrates 8 years of ‘community minded’  

From quail eggs, organic strawberries, fresh flowers and freshly brewed coffee, The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market continues to provide a sense of community for Santa Clarita while residents do their shopping. Saturday marked the market’s 8-year anniversary for what some residents have made a weekly tradition.

“We started (going) right before COVID, and we just kept going,” said Tracey McNeal.

Hundreds attend the eighth anniversary of Newhall Farmers Market in Newhall on Saturday, 052723. Dan Watson/The Signal

In addition to the market’s usual offerings, live music, free face paintings, free sweepstakes where attendees could win up to $100 in “market money” and cake were present for the celebration.

Michelle Crawford, House of the Peruvian Cookie employee and 30-year Newhall resident, said that the celebration was nice because of how involved the city is with the market.

Wendy Marchant, left, of Harvest Gathering Farms selects rib-eye steaks for customer a customer at the eighth anniversary of The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market in Newhall on Saturday, 052723. Dan Watson/The Signal

“They’re hands on and they’re community minded,” said Crawford.

Before working at the farmer’s market, Crawford was an attendee, just like the hundreds present. Her love for the market developed into a desire to be a part of it.

Market Manager Larry McClements, left, serves anniversary cake to shopper, April Anna at the eighth anniversary of The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market in Newhall on Saturday, 052723. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I love the atmosphere,” said Crawford. “Everybody that’s working here is dedicated to providing top quality items that they (vendors) can actually see the person (the customer) purchase and appreciate, and I think there’s a sense of pride for everybody (the vendors).”

Since the market’s origin in 2015, it has expanded in not just size, but in the types of items for purchase.

Yaritza Gancalloi of Sunrise Organic Farm arranges produce at the eighth anniversary of The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market in Newhall on Saturday, 052723. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We love all the new vendors and the variety of vendors is really impressive,” said Tracey.

Even as the market grows, the products remain locally sourced, giving customers a chance to stay connected with their community.

“I like supporting local businesses,” said Lauren McNeal. “You know that the food that you’re buying is fresh and healthy.”

Liza Carbe, right, and J.P. Durand of Carbe & Durand entertain at the eighth anniversary of The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market in Newhall on Saturday, 052723. Dan Watson/The Signal