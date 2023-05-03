Opening tonight: Canyon Drama Spring Musical, ‘Rent’

News release
Canyon High School Drama invites you to attend its performances of Jonathan Larson’s powerful rock musical, “Rent.”
Performances are scheduled 7 p.m. for four consecutive nights, Wednesday through Saturday.
Loosely based on Puccini’s 1896 opera “La Bohème,” the musical tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in Lower Manhattan’s East Side under the shadow of the HIV/AIDS crisis. The musical contains sensitive content and some language and may not be appropriate for young children.
Viewer discretion is advised. Cost: “Pay what you can,” donations accepted. Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal Street, Santa Clarita.