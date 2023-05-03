Opening tonight: Canyon Drama Spring Musical, ‘Rent’

News release

Canyon High School Drama invites you to attend its performances of Jonathan Larson’s powerful rock musical, “Rent.”

Performances are scheduled 7 p.m. for four consecutive nights, Wednesday through Saturday.

Loosely based on Puccini’s 1896 opera “La Bohème,” the musical tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in Lower Manhattan’s East Side under the shadow of the HIV/AIDS crisis. The musical contains sensitive content and some language and may not be appropriate for young children.

Viewer discretion is advised. Cost: “Pay what you can,” donations accepted. Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal Street, Santa Clarita.

Matias Berrios as Roger and Seamus Floyd as Mark in Canyon High School’s production of “Rent.” Photo courtesy of Tim Berreth.