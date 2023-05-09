SAFE Team arrests suspect in child-pornography investigation 

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Department’s Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement, or SAFE team, arrested a Newhall man on suspicion of possession of child pornography, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

The suspect, identified in Sheriff’s Department arrest logs as a cook who resides in Newhall, was investigated by the unit that investigates “any sexual exploitation of children that has a nexus to the internet,” according to Sgt. David Payne of the SAFE Team.

In addition to the charge, detectives filed an enhancement that alleged the 25-year-old suspect had more than 600 images of child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, in his possession, he added.

Deputies were first alerted to the material through a cybertip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Payne said.

The suspect was arrested Thursday and released from custody the following afternoon on $40,000 bail.

L.A. County Superior Court records available online did not yet have charging information available for the suspect as of this story’s publication.