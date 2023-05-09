SAFE Team arrests suspect in child-pornography investigation 

The new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station. Courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Department’s Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement, or SAFE team, arrested a Newhall man on suspicion of possession of child pornography, sheriff’s officials said Monday. 

The suspect, identified in Sheriff’s Department arrest logs as a cook who resides in Newhall, was investigated by the unit that investigates “any sexual exploitation of children that has a nexus to the internet,” according to Sgt. David Payne of the SAFE Team. 

In addition to the charge, detectives filed an enhancement that alleged the 25-year-old suspect had more than 600 images of child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, in his possession, he added.  

Deputies were first alerted to the material through a cybertip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Payne said. 

The suspect was arrested Thursday and released from custody the following afternoon on $40,000 bail. 

L.A. County Superior Court records available online did not yet have charging information available for the suspect as of this story’s publication. 

Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS