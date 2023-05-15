Santa Clarita ‘Hits the Trail’ for community bike ride 

Residents of the Santa Clarita Valley hopped on their bikes to explore the area during the city’s “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday.

The self-guided event took place at three locations — Iron Horse Trailhead (4 miles), the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex (10 miles) or the Lost Canyon Trailhead (15.5 miles).

Participants began and ended their journey at Bridgeport Park where the first 200 riders to arrive received a goody bag from the city.

At the park, Alex Porlier, project manager for the city’s traffic and transportation department, said his favorite part about the event was seeing new faces hit the trails.

“We get a lot of folks that are somewhat comfortable on the trail, they’ll come out and say, ‘Hey, it’s a bike event, I’ll ride my bike today.’ I like to encourage them to come out and learn the trails, but then be comfortable riding them as a means of transportation,” said Porlier. “That’s my biggest role … yeah, we’ve got all these cool trails but use them for more than just recreation.”

According to the city, 75% of trips made by vehicles in the valley are 2 miles or less.

“Take your bike,” said Porlier.

One local resident riding his bike for the event, Mark Copp, said he was happy to participate.

“I was able to ride on a beautiful day down here to Bridgeport Park to meet and greet with the city of Santa Clarita and pick up my swag bag,” said Copp.

Copp was one of the first 200 to arrive at the park, meaning he received the free goodie bag — which included some tools he needed to fix his bike, which was something he was grateful for.

Also at the event was Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall office. Greengard said the CHP and the city of Santa Clarita have partnered to create “Bike Safety Month” and spread the word about how to be safe on two wheels.

“We just want everyone to be safe. Avoid all injuries and crashes, and everyone have fun,” said Greengard. “I think if you’re going to ride in the streets, always, always abide by all laws that the streets have to offer … remember, you’re not the only one on the road and you got to share the roads with everything.”

The community bike ride kicked off the city-wide Bike Month, as well as coinciding with Bike Safety Month.