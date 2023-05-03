Saugus High School Theatre to perform ‘Cinderella’

News release

Saugus High School Theatre students are set this week to perform “Cinderella” by Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Performances are scheduled May 4, 5, 10, 11, 12 and 13 at the Saugus High School Forum. The Saugus theater program was recently recognized for excellence at the Fullerton College High School Theater Festival. The group brought home several awards, including first place for musical theater for its performance of “Downtown” from the musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“Saugus High School Theatre is excited to bring the beloved fairy tale of ‘Cinderella’ to life on stage,” read a prepared statement released by Saugus High School Theatre. “The students, volunteers and director have worked tirelessly for several months to create a magical performance that transports audiences to a world of fantasy and wonder.

“The show features stunning sets, beautiful costumes and a talented cast of student actors,” the release said. “In addition, this timeless classic features a live orchestra, innovative choreography and magical storytelling that will sweep the audience away.”

Tickets ($12 students, $15 general admission) for “Cinderella” are available through the GoFan app at gofan.co/app/school/CA19037?activity=PerformingArts. This performance is open to the public and child friendly.