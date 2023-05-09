SCV detectives ask community for help identifying three theft suspects 

Photo courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are reaching out to the community to identify three suspects in connection with a local theft.  

The three pictured in the alert sent by the station are suspects in connection to a theft of an elderly victim in the city of Santa Clarita. 

At the time of this publication, the investigation remains ongoing. 

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, information being released is limited, “as not to encourage further crimes.”  

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact SCV Detective De La Cruz at 661-287-4000 ext. 5617. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

