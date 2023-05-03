SCV Water hosting landscape workshop Saturday

News release

The SCV Water Agency is hosting a free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, “Cap It or Convert It! Better Landscape Practices,” at 9 a.m. Saturday.

In the workshop, you can learn how to upgrade your irrigation system by matching your landscape with the types of irrigation your grass and plants need, as well as irrigation system design and operation basics, including drip irrigation and new high-efficiency spray technology.

The class will discuss retrofitting existing sprinklers with high-efficiency nozzles, which are good for areas with groundcovers, and converting to drip for individual plants. The class will be led by Stephen Williams, a professor and horticulturist.

“Improving irrigation efficiency can improve the quality of your landscape while reducing the amount of water you need to apply,” Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Co., said in a statement released by the agency. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about two hours. The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the “Cap It Or Convert It: Better Landscape Practices Workshop “or to see the 2023 workshop schedule, visit yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes.