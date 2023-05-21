Single vehicle crashes into mountain and rolls over 

First responders were called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover traffic collision on Sand Canyon Road in Canyon Country Saturday evening.

According to witnesses on scene, a Toyota coupe crashed into a mountain side causing the vehicle to flip and roll over at Sand Canyon Road just south of Placerita Canyon Road at around 7:00 p.m yesterday.

Law enforcement officials from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and the California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene, according to witnesses.

No injuries were reported and CHP is currently investigating.

Law enforcement and first responders arrive on scene of a single vehicle rollover crash on Sand Canyon Road just south of Placerita Canyon Road in Canyon Country, Calif.,, on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Oscar Sol/The Signal