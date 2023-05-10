Social media post prompts school security precautions

By Signal Staff

An expanded security presence was added to the campuses of Rio Norte Junior High School and Saugus High School on Wednesday morning after a social media post the previous night made threats toward unnamed schools and mentioned “Albertsons.”

The two William S. Hart Union High School District campuses are the district’s schools with closest proximity to Albertsons grocery stores, one on Bouquet Canyon Road near the high school and one on Copper Hill Drive near the junior high school.

An email was sent from district Superintendent Mike Kuhlman on Wednesday morning alerting families of the reason they may observe an increased presence of deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station around the two campuses.

“Last night we were alerted to a social media post that makes a threat toward schools and mentions ‘Albertsons,’” read Kuhlman’s email. “There is nothing in the post that connects it with a specific school and there is nothing in it that connects it with Santa Clarita.”

Kuhlman’s email said it is possible that the social media post is the latest “’swatting’ attempt that has gone viral because we are aware of similar messages in other states.”

“Nevertheless, in an abundance of caution, we are working together with law enforcement to have an expanded presence at Rio Norte and Saugus today,” Kuhlman wrote. “We are always grateful to those who ‘see something and say something.’ Doing so enables us to coordinate with law enforcement to keep our campuses safe — even when we suspect the message is not credible.”