Super Jazz at the Ranch set for Saturday 

News release

Super Jazz at the Ranch, a daylong jazz festival hosted by West Ranch High School, is scheduled Saturday to fill the air with music as performers from throughout the region showcase their talents.

A total of 46 jazz bands, the most ever to participate at Super Jazz at the Ranch, will compete during the competition, creating a day filled with musical performances, competitions and clinics.

Bands from as far away as Fresno to the north and Murietta in San Diego County to the south will be on hand, as well as jazz bands from all seven William S. Hart Union High School District high schools, as well as three local junior high groups. Music begins at 9 a.m.

Highlights of the day will include performances by SicNarf, a 16-piece band of comprised of professional musicians playing cinematic math-rock; Sal Lozano, a member of the Tom Kubis Big Band performing with the West Ranch High School Studio A Jazz Band; and the William S. Hart District Jazz “All-Stars,” a group composed of some of the most talented jazz students from around the Santa Clarita Valley.

Adjudicators include active professional musicians and notable jazz educators who will evaluate jazz ensembles from schools throughout Southern California.

All-day general admission to Super Jazz at the Ranch is $15. Food concessions will be available on site.

For additional information, contact Brian Leff, director of jazz studies, West Ranch High School, at [email protected]