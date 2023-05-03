SUSD employee named as 2023 finalist for CSEY Program

Kimberly Vensko was thrilled when she found out she was one of the nine employees from the Los Angeles County school districts named as a finalist for the 2023 Classified School Employees of the Year Program.

Vensko has been with the Saugus Union School District for 26 and a half years and is responsible for all of the certificated staff. This includes teachers, administrators and guest teachers (previously referred to as substitute teachers).

As the person in charge of payroll, she always makes sure to be helpful and courteous to everyone, which earned her a lot of appreciation on paydays.

“I know because I’m in payroll, that I get liked a lot on paydays,” joked Vensko.

Vensko felt humbled by the nomination and the fact that her peers had voted for her.

“I never thought about getting an accomplishment like that,” said Vensko. “I was nominated by my peers and then they vote on it, so I was appreciative and happy that I won that honor.”

Processing the paperwork for 700 employees was not an easy task, but she does it with a smile on her face and a positive attitude, according to her colleagues.

The CSEY Program recognized the contributions of classified school employees who supported the education of close to 6 million California public school students from preschool through 12th grade.

The Los Angeles County Office of Education received 54 nominees from 22 districts and selected nine individuals for the award. Vensko was honored to be one of them.

“I was humbled about it,” said Vensko.

Debra Duardo, Los Angeles County superintendent of schools, praised the contributions of classified employees in keeping schools running.

“From transporting students to school safely, to feeding students and keeping our schools clean, classified employees play an important role in keeping schools running smoothly,” Duardo said in a prepared statement. “They engage and nurture students and make a positive impact on their school communities.”

The CSEY Program aimed to identify and honor exemplary classified school employees throughout California in nine occupational specialties.

A selection committee from the California Department of Education will evaluate the applications and announce the 2023 CSEY Awardees during Classified School Employee Week (May 21-27).

No matter the outcome, Vensko said that she is just appreciative to be named a finalist.

“It’s just really nice to be recognized and think that I’m doing a good job and that other people notice,” said Vensko on her nomination.