The Master’s University holds 96th annual commencement ceremony 

Over 200 degrees were presented at The Master’s University’s 96th annual commencement ceremony on Friday.

“Graduation is more than a simple opportunity to put on a fancy robe and walk across a stage,” said Mitch Hopewell, provost and dean of school of online education at TMU. “This event represents the culmination of our fondest desires, years of dedication and intense philanthropy.”

Don Hedges leads everyone in singing ‘Great Is Thy Faithfulness’ for the congressional hymn during the 96th Annual Commencement Service at The Masters University in Newhall, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Master’s University was founded in 1927 in Los Angeles. At that time, it was called Los Angeles Baptist Theological Seminary.

The institution relocated to Newhall in 1961, changing its name to The Master’s College in 1985. The Master’s University name was adopted in 2016.

Graduating students walk across the stage during the 96th Annual Commencement Service at The Masters University in Newhall, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Master’s University 2023 graduating class consisted of 262 undergraduate students and 67 graduate students.

According to Mason Nesbitt, director of communications for TMU, approximately 270 students were expected to participate in the commencement ceremony.

Graduating students walk across the stage during the 96th Annual Commencement Service at The Masters University in Newhall, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Sixty-one students graduated with summa cum laude honors (3.85 GPA or higher), 51 students with magna cum laude (3.65-3.84 GPA) and 24 students with cum laude (3.50-3.64 GPA).

“Thank you for committed and hardworking students,” Brad Armstrong, chairman of the board of directors at TMU, said to the audience.

Professor Grant Horner gives his commencement address during the 96th Annual Commencement Service at The Masters University in Newhall, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Thirty-one students, both undergraduate and graduate, were Santa Clarita Valley residents.

The 96th annual commencement ceremony featured performances by The Master’s University string ensemble, The Master’s University Chorale and professor Ben Mason.

Family members and friends attempt to call out to graduates as they begin to file into the field prior to the 96th Annual Commencement Service at The Masters University in Newhall, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“Graduation from The Master’s University marks those who not merely have competence in a variety of disciplines but who champions Christ in all things, subjecting every thought and all of life to the lordship of Christ and scripture,” said TMU President Abner Chou.

Graduating students head to their seat prior to the 96th Annual Commencement Service at The Masters University in Newhall, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal