Trinity’s class of 2023: Kindergarten to diploma

Virtue, wisdom, purpose and courage – four words on display next to the Trinity Classical Academy name. Thirty-eight students walked in front of family, friends and loved ones as a testament to their journey upholding these four words on Friday at the 2023 Trinity Classical Academy graduation.

“All of you have helped create and sustain what continues to represent a hallmark educational institution of excellence in our valley,” said Liz Caddow, founder of Trinity.

Andrew Howell walks through a crowd of cheering family, friends and loved ones at the 2023 Trinity Classical Academy graduation. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

The Trinity class of 2023 received 225 college acceptances to 112 colleges and universities. Cumulatively, they received $8.5 million in merit-based scholarships, according to Caddow.

“The class of 2023 having a faithful integrity and a very persevering spirit unique to them,” said Caddow. “I am so grateful to have seen them journey to this point.”

Valedictorian Bram Yoo stands amongst his classmates at the 2023 Trinity Classical Academy graduation. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

At Trinity Classical Academy, students can enroll to earn college credits. The average amount of college credits earned per student for the 2023 class was 52 units.

Seventeen students had also earned their associate’s degree in liberal arts through a partnership with Colorado Christian University.

Andrew Howell’s family awaits Andrew’s graduation walk Family, friends and loved ones at the 2023 Trinity Classical Academy graduation. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

“To become young men and women of virtue, wisdom, purpose and courage, they have searched their souls deeply looking upward, to be reminded of the good and those things are true and worth acknowledging that are beautiful,” said Caddow. “As a class they are scholars, musicians, artists, actors, patriots, entrepreneurs and initiators of many things.”

Salutatorian Atticai Margrave reflected on the class’s journey to this moment and achieving these academic statuses.

The 2023 graduating class of Trinity Classical Academy stand side by side on 052623. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

“This all culminated in our senior year, the moment we all worked and waited for,” said Margrave. “We had a good journey through Trinity, but it has not come without its challenges.”

All of the lessons Margrave learned from his time at Trinity starting as a kindergarten student to his last moment as a high school senior, he said he will take with him.

Andrew Howell walks through a crowd of cheering family, friends and loved ones at the 2023 Trinity Classical Academy graduation. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

He continues to learn from both the good and the bad every day. Lessons he will instill for his next journey at College of the Canyons. He urges his classmates to do the same.

“We must remember these things to persevere through the next phases and challenges of life,” said Margrave. “Class of 2023, learn from our mistakes. learn from the successes we’ve had.”

Family, friends and loved ones await the 2023 graduating class of Trinity Classical Academy on 052623. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

The bonds the classmates have with one another were prevalent as valedictorian Bram Yoo took the stage.

“Who’s house?!” yelled the 2023 class. “Bram’s house!”

Anna Leathers walks through a crowd of family, friends and loved ones at the 2023 Trinity Classical Academy graduation. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

Yoo took the podium and echoed a question that many people ponder, “Has anything really changed?”

“The answer is a heartfelt yes,” said Yoo.

The majority of the class of 2023 has been together for over a decade. They see each other five or more days a week from morning till evening.

In their time most things have stayed the same, but also many things have changed.

Salutatorian Atticai Margrave walks through a crowd of family, friends and loved ones at the 2023 Trinity Classical Academy graduation. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

The class of 2023 are not who they were when they started their journey at Trinity.

“Our class has become a class of leaders equipped to go out into society to make real change,” said Yoo. “We’ve learned that leadership encompasses not simply thundering voices or outstanding ability, but also honest, actual and quiet humility.”