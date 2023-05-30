Vehicle over side results in airlift out of Sand Canyon 

A man was transported after his vehicle went 200 feet over the side on a forest service road approximately 7 miles from the intersection of Placerita Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road on Monday, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Peters confirmed one person was trapped as a result of the crash. The person was eventually rescued from the vehicle via airlift before being transported to a local hospital.

Peters also said the driver of a dump truck belonging to the Fire Department was the one who spotted and reported the vehicle, and its trapped occupant, at approximately 4:30 p.m. An airship arrived to hoist the trapped driver from the vehicle at approximately 4:50 p.m.

The extent of the driver’s injuries was unknown at the time of this publication.