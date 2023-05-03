City video explains Town Center planning process

The city of Santa Clarita, as part of its “This Week in Santa Clarita” video series, has released a video to provide information to the community ahead of Thursday’s public meeting on the Town Center Specific Plan, which aims to plan for the future of the Town Center area that includes the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall.

The public meeting is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Carl Boyer Conference Room at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. — across the street from the mall.

Related story: signalscv.com/2023/04/city-starts-town-center-outreach-mall-future-in-question.