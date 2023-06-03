3-acre fire breaks out near Gorman 

A 3-acre fire was reported near Gorman at approximately 5:40 p.m. Thursday, according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

Rangel said the fire was reported near the intersection of Quail Lake Road and Copco Avenue — which is near the Interstate 5 and Highway 138 intersection.  

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not known, at the time of this publication.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

