3-acre fire breaks out near Gorman 

A 3-acre fire was reported near Gorman at approximately 5:40 p.m. Thursday, according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Rangel said the fire was reported near the intersection of Quail Lake Road and Copco Avenue — which is near the Interstate 5 and Highway 138 intersection.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not known, at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.