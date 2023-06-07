31-year-old arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 31-year-old Encino resident was arrested on suspicion of vandalism with loss valued or equaled to $400 on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 5:30 a.m. on March 9 of this year a victim’s ex-boyfriend, whom she has a restraining order against, vandalized her vehicle on the 16700 block of Vasquez Canyon Road.  

He additionally caused damage to the window screen of her residence during a verbal confrontation, causing $1,000 in damage, according to Arriaga.  

“The suspect fled prior to deputy arrival,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. 

The suspect was arrested on Thursday at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of vandalism with loss valued or equaled to $400, a felony-level charge, according to Arriaga.  

He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail as of the publication of this story.  

