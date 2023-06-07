Belmont Stakes Profile: Nest

The Belmont Stakes is soon going to be right before us. This is a race we have seen countless incredible horses run over the years.

So many horse races are admired now, with so many to choose from, yet, there are very few races in existence that would compare to the Triple Crown, and even with these, the Belmont Stakes must be the best of them all if not one of the most watched.

The Belmont Stakes isn’t only an awesome race and enticing event, it is also the deciding factor of the Triple Crown, the final leg. Many horse racing fans choose to bet on the races, and due to its Triple Crown involvement, Belmont gets a lot of the betting action.

Belmont betting is highly anticipated this year with loads of beautiful horses in the running to compete. However, it is still a few days before the races start, so, while we wait, let us take a look back in time at those who raced this course last year.

Today, we are going to look at Nest, the filly that finished 2nd in the Belmont Stakes in 2022.

Previous Performances

Let’s get an idea of the racing ability of Nest, so the next time you see her name come up for a race, you know exactly what you should be expecting.

Date Finish Distance Surface Race 1st 2nd 3rd 9/25/21 1st 1 1/16 M Dirt: Fast MSW Nest Dover Dreams Anileate 11/5/21 3rd 1 M Dirt: Fast 2021 Tempted Gerrymander Magic Circle Nest 12/4/21 1st 1 ⅛ M Dirt: Fast 2021 Demoiselle Nest Venti Valentine Magic Circle 2/12/22 1st 1M 40 Y Dirt: Fast 2021 Suncoast Stakes Nest Alittleloveandluck Blamethechampagne 4/8/22 1st 1 1/16 M Dirt 2022 Ashland Nest Cocktail Moments Interstatedaydream 5/6/22 22nd 1 ⅛ M Dirt 2022 Kentucky Derby Secret Oath Nest Desert Dawn 6/11/22 2nd 1 ½ M Dirt: Fast 2022 Belmont Stakes Mo Donegal Nest Skippylongstocking 7/23/22 1st 1 ⅛ M Dirt: Fast 2022 Coaching Club American Oaks Nest Secret Oath Nostalgic 8/20/22 1st 1 ¼ M Dirt: Fast 2022 Alabama G1 Nest Secret Oath Goddess Of Fire 10/9/22 1st 1 ⅛ M Dirt: Fast Beldame S. Nest First To Act Hybrid Eclipse 11/5/22 4th 1 ⅛ M Dirt: Fast 2022 Breeders’ Cup Distaff Malathaat Blue Stripe Clairiere

As you can see from here, Nest has an incredible record. She has raced 11 times, and in each of these 11 races, except 1, she has come 1st, 2nd, or 3rd. One of the most impressive feats of this young filly is that she managed to gallop her way to 2nd place in both the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes last year!

What We Know About Nest

Nest is a 4-year-old Champion American thoroughbred filly racehorse who has managed to win multiple Grade 1 races, most of which she won as a 3-year-old, back in 2022.

She won the Coaching Club American Oaks, Ashland Stakes, And Alabama Stakes. She also managed to finish 2nd in the Kentucky Derby, and in the Belmont Stakes, in which she raced against male counterparts.



She is one for the girls, a filly determined to show the world what she’s got!

She is a bay horse, bred in Kentucky by Ashview Farm, she was sired by Curlin, who was the American Horse of the Year in 2007 and 2008. Curlin’s dam is Marion Ravenwood, who was also a stakes winner.

Nest is the sister to Idol, the Santa Anita Handicap winner.

Nest’s career began in September 2021, in a special weight event over a 1 1/16 mile span at Belmont Park, running against 4 other experienced fillies. She took the lead with grace in this race, winning by a margin of 5 lengths and a time of 1:32:88!

Later she ran in Belmont Park again, in November, for the Listed Tempted Stakes. From the 7th post she was bumping Surprisingly and was forced into mid-field, however, she rallied. She may have finished in 3rd but she made a great comeback.

Her 3-year-old campaign began at Tampa Bay Downs in the Listed Suncoast Stakes in February 2022. She started the 3/10 as an odds-on favorite, Nest quickly pounding the leaders, taking charge.

Alittleloveandluck nearly took the win, clinging to the lead, but, eventually was overcome by Nest. She gained a clear victory in 1:39:30 at the mile and 40 yards.

Her performance was outstanding, not just for a young horse, but for a filly on tracks heavily dominated by geldings. She moved well in her races and traveled perfectly most of the time. Her trainer, Pletcher, has been full of nothing but praise for the young filly.

Overall

Nest is quite the impressive filly winning many of her races, and coming in the first 3 to cross the finish in 10/11ths of her races. Keep an eye out for her name on the books, and any foals she may produce, she is a quality filly with hooves of speed.