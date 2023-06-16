Canyon Country resident arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession 

A 34-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested Monday on suspicion of illegal possession of ammunition and possession of narcotics, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies located and detained a vehicle on Monday due to the driver having two no-bail warrants. The warrants were in relation to a stolen vehicle and possession of illegal firearms.

“During a search incident to his arrest, deputies located methamphetamine in his pants pocket and unspent .45-caliber ammunition in the vehicle,” wrote Jensen in an email to The Signal.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for his outstanding warrants, on suspicion of illegal possession of ammunition and possession of several types of narcotics.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication. He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.