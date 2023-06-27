Canyon Country woman present during home invasion  

A man was arrested after attempting burglary with a woman inside the home and obtaining a weapon on Tuesday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Sgt. Mark Perkins, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call for service regarding a home invasion at 7:45 a.m. on the 17200 block of Anne Freda Street.

The call detailed a woman still inside and had sustained injury.

Upon arrival, deputies had to force entry and arrested the male intruder on suspicion of armed burglary.

Deputies learned that the woman had sustained injury in a struggle to close and lock the door, according to Perkins. They also learned that the suspect had picked up a knife from the kitchen during the incident.