Castaic school board selects new member  

After about a half-hour of interviewing Wednesday, Castaic Union School District board members were confident in the choice for their newest colleague.

And it came up more than once that their feelings weren’t because he was the only candidate.

The Castaic district’s board members selected Vincent Titiriga, a senior water treatment operator with the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, to represent Area D, which was vacated by board President John Richard’s resignation from the governing board earlier this month.

The area largely comprises the east end of the district, with its western border starting in the south along Interstate 5 and continuing north along The Old Road and then Lake Hughes Road.

Titiriga has a pair of twins about to enter the district, he said, and the Valencia native who came back to the community to attend College of the Canyons after completing his service in the U.S. Navy said he always wanted to be a public servant.

“I guess I’ve always had people in my family tell me I should get into politics,” he said, adding that with the political climate where it is today, school board might be as high an office as he seeks.

“If I can do something for my immediate community, then I’m all for it,” he added.

Titiriga said his mother was an educator and his father worked in law enforcement, and he briefly tried his hand at law enforcement before becoming dual-certified as an engineer who now trains operators for the local water district.

It seems Titiriga impressed his new colleagues by doing his homework on the district, as he was able to explain the state’s funding formula and why it fluctuates among districts, when asked, and seemed to quickly establish a rapport.

“I can’t say enough good things about what I heard,” said board member Fred Malcomb, “and I have no reservations moving forward.”

Mayreen Burk also praised his intent to become more involved and attend local events, saying “that’s what our community is about.”

There won’t be much time for Titiriga to get acclimated before he’s asked to roll up his sleeves.

His first meeting on the board is Thursday’s and includes the discussion for next year’s budget, among other items.

With Richard’s resignation, board member Janene Maxon assumed the responsibilities of president of the board as acting president as of June 2. Titiriga is expected to take action in open session at the June 22 meeting to appoint Maxon as president full-time, as well nominate another board member to fill Maxon’s previous role as clerk, according to an email Thursday from Charmin Ortega, executive assistant to the superintendent.