Castaic stepson arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon  

A 29-year-old Castaic resident was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on the 32200 block of Big Oak Lane a verbal argument broke out between the 67-year-old victim and his 29-year-old stepson.

“The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and continued to physically assault him,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for the injuries he sustained and further medical evaluation.

The suspect was arrested on the scene on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.

He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.