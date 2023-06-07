Castaic stepson arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 29-year-old Castaic resident was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on the 32200 block of Big Oak Lane a verbal argument broke out between the 67-year-old victim and his 29-year-old stepson.  

“The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and continued to physically assault him,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.  

The victim was transported to a local hospital for the injuries he sustained and further medical evaluation.  

The suspect was arrested on the scene on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. 

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.  

He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.   

