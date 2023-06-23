COC launches new career-focused programs

News release

College of the Canyons will offer new degrees and certificates in the fall 2023 semester designed to help students successfully launch careers in growing fields. The new programs include commercial photography (associate of arts degree), cybersecurity (associate of science degree), clinical laboratory scientist (certificate of achievement), and entrepreneurship (certificate of specialization).

The new offerings add to the college’s career education programs designed to equip students with the skills needed to transition from the classroom into well-paying jobs. Students who completed career education courses at COC in 2021-22 saw their median wage increase by 23%, according to a statement released by the college.

Classes in the new programs are among the more than 1,700 sections available in the fall semester, which runs from Aug. 21 to Dec. 9. Offerings include career-focused classes, along with courses students need to transfer to a four-year university.

“We are very excited about the fall 2023 semester, which offers greater flexibility and options to accommodate the needs of our students,” Omar Torres, chief instructional officer at the college, said in the release.

In addition to traditional 16-week classes, COC will offer a variety of five-week and eight-week classes that offer start dates throughout the fall semester. The shorter formats allow students to focus on one class at a time, while still completing multiple classes during the fall semester.

Classes will also be offered in multiple formats. In addition to in-person classes at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, students can choose from a variety of online options, giving them the flexibility to balance school with work and family obligations.

“Whether students wish to study in-person, online, or with a hybrid format, College of the Canyons can provide the resources and guidance they need to reach their academic goals,” Torres said in the release.

COC enrollment fees remain at $46 per unit, and students can still apply to receive financial aid in time for the fall semester. In addition, many classes are designated Zero Textbook Cost, meaning they use free learning materials instead of traditional textbooks.

The School of Personal and Professional Learning will offer more than 250 sections of tuition-free classes during the fall semester. PPL provides career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost.

Among the new PPL classes that will be offered in the fall include two new certificate of completion programs for individuals interested in careers as medical scribes and personal care aides.

To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, visit www.canyons.edu/academics/schools/ppl.

High school juniors and seniors can take fall classes to earn college and high school credit while taking classes at COC with waived enrollment fees. Registration for fall classes is underway and will continue throughout the semester. To see what classes are available, visit www.canyons.edu/studentservices/admissions/resources/classschedule.php.