Community unites for Santa Clarita Dodger Day vs. Giants 

Santa Clarita residents were taken out to the ball game on Saturday for the 44th Santa Clarita Dodger Day event, celebrating community — and a baseball rivalry.

Photo courtesy of Carrie Lujan.

“The city partners with the Los Angeles Dodgers to designate one day a season as Santa Clarita Dodger Day,” wrote Carrie Lujan, communications division manager for the city of Santa Clarita, in an email to The Signal.

Photo courtesy of Carrie Lujan.

“A day for our community to come together at Dodger Stadium and enjoy American’s favorite pastime. This event has taken place for 44 years and continues to be a community favorite.”

Photo courtesy of Carrie Lujan.

On the day of the event, the Los Angeles Dodgers faced their rivals – the San Francisco Giants.

Photo courtesy of Carrie Lujan.

Mayor Jason Gibbs opened the game by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Photo courtesy of Carrie Lujan.

The 255 Santa Claritans in attendance cheered on the Dodgers from the stands in their commemorative “Santa Clarita Dodger Day” T-shirts.

Photo courtesy of Carrie Lujan.

The down side for those local Dodger fans: The final score of the game was 15-0, marking a win in the Giants’ books.