Coroner IDs man who died at gun club 

Medical examiners of the L.A. County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a shooting Tuesday from what’s been reported as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Abel Valderrama Centeno, 21, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting at the Oak Tree Gun Club in the 23100 block of Coltrane Avenue.

“At this point, that’s what it appears to be,” said Sgt. Mark Marbach of the Homicide Bureau of the county Sheriff’s Department. “There’s no reason to believe otherwise.”

Fire officials reported they were called to the scene of a shooting at the club around 2:11 p.m., according to Caitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department. The call was closed as soon as personnel arrived on scene, adding there was no request for medical treatment or transport.

There was no incident that occurred prior to the shooting that would have given any indication, according to the detective.

The motive and the reason for it is still under investigation, he added.

The Newhall facility has dealt with suicides in its location at the past, and made efforts to reduce self-harm at its facility, including meeting with members of the SCV Suicide Prevention, Postvention and Wellness Committee, which meets monthly at College of the Canyons.

That group created a list of available resources for anyone experiencing mental health issues, which is available here: www.bethedifferencescv.org/offer-support.php.

