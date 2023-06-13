Deadline nears for Hart district board applications

News release

The deadline for applicants to file paperwork to be considered for appointment to the governing board of the William S. Hart Union High School District is quickly approaching on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The new board member must have their principal residence in Trustee Area 4, which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.

The Hart district governing board voted 4-0 on May 17 to appoint a new board member to fill James Webb’s remaining term rather than initiate a special election. Webb submitted his resignation to the Los Angeles County Board of Education on May 2.

The board has scheduled a public meeting on Wednesday, June 28, to interview all applicants, publicly debate about those applicants, and choose an applicant for appointment.

In addition to residing in Trustee Area 4, California Education Code 35107 states an applicant interested in becoming a governing board member must be a registered voter, 18 years of age or older, who is not disqualified by the Constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office.

Interested parties should go to www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/governing-board-vacancy.