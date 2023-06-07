Edison awards fire technology scholarships to 21 COC students

News release

Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.

The students are Luis Alonso, Jason Anderson, Michael Durham, Caiden Helgeson, Anthony Ingrassi, Dessire Jimenez, Nicholas Julian, Gavin Langston, Marie Maguellal, Angel Martinez, Kimuli Daudi Mwesigwa, Michael Myrick, Evan Ogden, Julie Rodriguez, Samuel Sierra, Diego Takishita, Jordyn Tibayan-Kent, Tommy Torres, Anthony Trujillo, Isaac Wilkinson and Blake Yakel.

Scholarship applicants had to have a cumulative GPA of 2.7 or higher, be enrolled in the college’s fire technology program, and respond to four essay questions about their fire service career goals.

“The College of the Canyons Fire Technology program is honored to receive the $25,000 Edison fire technology grant for the fifth straight year,” Keith Kawamoto, chair of the college’s fire technology department, said in a statement released by the college. “Our program’s mission stresses the importance of preparing students to become well-educated, well-trained and dedicated first responders. Edison’s support helps us accomplish this mission by providing students with resources that support their education, training and personal growth.”

The scholarships were awarded through a $25,000 grant from Edison International in support of the college’s development of present and future fire personnel.

“The Edison Grant also provides our program with funding to purchase uniforms, firefighting gear and equipment,” Kawamoto said in the release. “This continued support of the COC fire technology program and the fire service illustrates their commitment to protecting our communities and preparing the future of public safety. We are extremely grateful and appreciative for Edison’s continued support.”

COC offers fire technology courses within the School of Public Safety to help provide ample fire department staffing to battle California’s wildfires. This program offers certificate/degree opportunities for both pre-service individuals and in-service professionals who seek career advancement. COC fire technology courses align with the uniform curriculum established by California Community Colleges.