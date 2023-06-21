Firefighters handle 1-acre brush fire in Valencia 

Los Angeles County firefighters are responding to a reported brush fire in Valencia near West Copper Hill Drive and West Hills Drive that broke out around 9:24 a.m., according to Caitlyn Aldana of the L.A. County Fire Department officials.

Los Angeles County Firefighters and hand crews mop at a fire on a construction site on Casa Luna Place in Valencia on Wednesday, 062123. Dan Watson/The Signal

The initial reports from firefighters at the scene indicated the fire is approximately 1 acre in size and moving uphill in light to intermediate fuel, with winds moving at approximately 4 to 5 mph, according to fire officials via radio traffic.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Firefighters reported that forward progress was stopped around 9:40 a.m., according to reports from the scene.

