Hospital supporters line dance their way to raising money for HMNH 

Each attendee had their own journey as to why they ended up at the Boot Scootin’ & Boogie on Saturday, but they all had one reason to be there – to support Santa Clarita’s one and only hospital.

“We’re all for the hospital,” said Phyllis Grekin, an attendee and over 30-year volunteer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “It’s our only hospital, so we have to support it.”

Instructor Candy Sherwin leads the line dancers during the Boot Scootin’ and Boogie the Night Away fundraiser for the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital which was held at Lucky Luke Brewing Santa Clarita on Saturday, 062423. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary was in charge of this event.

As the auxiliary was brainstorming ideas, with a focus on doing something unique, member Kathy Gilbert suggested a fundraiser involving line dancing.

Just like that, Gilbert was appointed to be in charge and bring her idea to life.

“I don’t have a clue how to line dance, but we’re gonna learn,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert said that the idea came from just her wanting to learn. At the event, it turned out many shared that same yearning.

The Boot Scootin’ & Boogie gave all in attendance a chance to learn how to line dance from dance instructors and even their fellow attendees.

As “American Kids” by Kenny Chesney played, new line dancers tried to watch and step in with those who knew the dance by heart.

All of the event’s proceeds went directly toward the hospital, which just by its name and service drew in the attendees.

“I wanted to come and support because I was recently there,” said Millie Jackson. “I’ve been there a few times in the hospital and was recently there about three weeks ago and they took good care of me there. The doctors and nurses, everybody was really nice.”

