Human remains found on site of fire 

Human remains have been found at the location of the Old Ridge Route brush fire that broke out on Friday afternoon and burned 1 acres, according to Sheriff’s Information Bureau officials.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a reported brush fire on the 47300 block of Ridge Route on Friday. Upon arrival, it was determined that a one-story barn was fully involved and the fire spread to nearby brush.

The fire was labeled as the “RIDGEIC.”

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, the fire was fully contained at 1 acre as of 2:46 p.m. on Friday.

At 4:39 p.m. on Friday, members of the county Coroner’s Office were dispatched to the scene, as well as fire investigators, K-9 dogs and members of the sheriff’s arson unit, according to Craig Little, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

According to Deputy Michael Chen, a public information officer for the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, human remains were located on the scene.

Any crime involvement and the cause of the fire are under investigation at the time of this publication.