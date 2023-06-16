RIDGEIC: One story barn fully involved  

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were on the scene at a reported brush fire at Ridge Route on Friday morning, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials and Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic.  

According to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 11:09 a.m. to a reported brush fire on the 47300 block of Ridge Route. They arrived on the scene at 11:11 a.m.  

Munoz said the original call was regarding to a brush fire.  

According to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic, reports from the scene indicated the fire to be involving one fully involved, one-story barn.  

The fire was labeled as the “RIDGEIC.” 

At the time of this publication, firefighters remain on the scene.  

