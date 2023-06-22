Island Packers announces summer whale watching schedule

News release

Coinciding with the busy summer season, Island Packers is expanding its non-landing schedule to include summer whale watching excursions through mid-September.

Passengers on summer whale watching trips, departing Ventura Harbor Village, have an excellent chance to view several whale species in the Santa Barbara Channel, who migrate to feed on the abundant shoals of baitfish and krill, according to a news release from Island Packers.

Summer species that can be seen include blue whales, fin whales and humpbacks, as well as marine life such as common dolphin, seals and sea lions.

Historically, more than 28 species of whales and dolphins have been identified within the waters of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

“A day spent on the ocean in the company of these creatures can be an awe-inspiring and truly a memorable experience,” the release said.

The boat departs at 10 a.m. from Island Packers deck and returns at approximately 4 p.m. at which time guests can spend more time by the shore at Ventura Harbor Village. Adult fares are $75, seniors are $70 and children ages 3-12 are $60.

Anacapa Island Half-Day Wildlife Cruises to the north shore of the island offer views of the historic lighthouse, the highly photographed arch rock, and allows a closer look at California sea lions, spotted harbor seals and occasionally dolphins or whales. Trip options are from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and depart from Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. Fares are $44 for adults, $40 for seniors and $31 for children.