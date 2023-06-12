KingEssays Review: Pricing, Unique Features, Pluses & Minuses

Meta Description: Need help with complex essay topics? Looking for a reliable and trustworthy writing service to get writing help? This review of KingEssays could be the answer.

They offer professional and high-quality services tailored to meet the customer’s expectations. In this comprehensive review, we will discuss options available, pricing structure, unique features offered by this essay writing service as well as any drawbacks they might have. With all of these in mind, we will then make our final verdict on whether KingEssays is worth considering for your essay needs!

Overview of KingEssays

KingEssays is a reputable academic writing service that caters to students seeking professional assistance with their essays, research papers, coursework, and other academic assignments. With a team of experienced writers who are proficient in various subjects, KingEssays aims to provide high-quality, original, and well-researched content tailored to meet the unique requirements of each student.

Some of the services offered by KingEssays include:

Essay Writing

From narrative essays to argumentative pieces, KingEssays’ skilled writers can craft well-structured and compelling essays on a wide range of topics.

Research Papers

KingEssays offers comprehensive research paper writing services, ensuring thorough research, proper citations, and a well-organized final product.

Coursework Assistance

Whether it’s a case study, lab report, or any other coursework assignment, KingEssays’ team is equipped to deliver accurate and high-quality work.

Dissertation and Thesis Writing

For students working on their dissertations or theses, KingEssays provides support at every stage, from topic selection and proposal writing to the final document.

Term Papers

With expertise in crafting well-researched and coherent term papers, KingEssays can help students achieve academic success.

Editing and Proofreading

In addition to writing services, KingEssays offers editing and proofreading services to ensure that students submit error-free and polished assignments.

Admission Essays

KingEssays also assists with crafting captivating and persuasive admission essays to help students secure their spots in their desired educational institutions.

Here is what David J. Malan, an American professor and scientist, says about the importance of quality admission essay:

Creative Writing

For those seeking assistance with creative writing projects, KingEssays’ talented writers can help bring imaginative ideas to life.

Pricing Structure and Unique Features Offered by KingEssays

KingEssays offers a flexible pricing structure based on several factors, including the type of service, academic level, deadline, and number of pages. This ensures that students receive customized solutions tailored to their specific needs and requirements. The pricing is designed to be affordable and competitive, catering to a diverse range of budgets.

Pricing Structure

Type of Service: The cost varies depending on the specific service requested, such as essay writing, research paper, coursework assistance, or editing and proofreading services.

The cost varies depending on the specific service requested, such as essay writing, research paper, coursework assistance, or editing and proofreading services. Academic Level: Prices are adjusted according to the academic level, with higher levels like Ph.D. or Master’s degree assignments generally costing more than undergraduate or high school projects.

Deadline: The urgency of the order plays a significant role in determining the price. Shorter deadlines entail higher costs, while orders with longer deadlines are relatively cheaper.

Number of Pages: The total cost also depends on the number of pages required for the assignment, with longer projects costing more than shorter ones.

Unique Features

As it is stated in KingEssays review, this service offers several unique features that set them apart from other academic writing services:

Qualified Writers: KingEssays boasts a team of experienced and skilled writers with expertise in various subjects, ensuring that each assignment is handled by a professional with relevant knowledge in the field.

KingEssays boasts a team of experienced and skilled writers with expertise in various subjects, ensuring that each assignment is handled by a professional with relevant knowledge in the field. Original Content: All assignments are written from scratch, ensuring that each piece is original and free from plagiarism. They also provide plagiarism reports upon request to guarantee the authenticity of their work.

All assignments are written from scratch, ensuring that each piece is original and free from plagiarism. They also provide plagiarism reports upon request to guarantee the authenticity of their work. Confidentiality: KingEssays takes privacy very seriously and maintains strict confidentiality policies to protect their client’s personal information and ensure secure transactions.

KingEssays takes privacy very seriously and maintains strict confidentiality policies to protect their client’s personal information and ensure secure transactions. 24/7 Customer Support: With a dedicated customer support team available round-the-clock, students can expect prompt assistance and seamless communication throughout the entire process.

With a dedicated customer support team available round-the-clock, students can expect prompt assistance and seamless communication throughout the entire process. Free Revisions: To ensure complete satisfaction, KingEssays offers free revisions within a specific period after the delivery of the order, allowing students to request changes and modifications as needed.

To ensure complete satisfaction, KingEssays offers free revisions within a specific period after the delivery of the order, allowing students to request changes and modifications as needed. Money-Back Guarantee: If a client is not satisfied with the final product even after revisions, KingEssays provides a money-back guarantee, demonstrating their commitment to customer satisfaction.

Pros and Cons of Using KingEssays for Academic Writing Help

When considering KingEssays for academic writing help, it’s essential to weigh the pros and cons to decide. Here’s a comprehensive analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of using KingEssays:

Pros: Cons: Qualified Writers Higher Prices for Urgent Orders Wide Range of Services Original Content Timely Delivery Affordable Pricing Customer Support Free Revisions and Money-Back Guarantee

Customer Reviews and Ratings of the Service

Customer reviews and ratings play a significant role in evaluating the performance and reliability of any service, including academic writing services like KingEssays. While individual experiences may vary, analyzing customer feedback can provide valuable insights into the overall quality and efficiency of their services.

Many KingEssays customers have shared positive feedback, highlighting the following aspects of their experience:

High-Quality Work: Satisfied clients often praise the quality of work delivered by KingEssays, mentioning well-researched and professionally written assignments that meet their requirements.

Satisfied clients often praise the quality of work delivered by KingEssays, mentioning well-researched and professionally written assignments that meet their requirements. Timely Delivery: Customers appreciate the punctuality of KingEssays, emphasizing that their assignments were completed and delivered within the specified deadlines.

Customers appreciate the punctuality of KingEssays, emphasizing that their assignments were completed and delivered within the specified deadlines. Responsive Customer Support: Several reviews mention the prompt and helpful customer support provided by KingEssays, ensuring smooth communication and addressing any concerns or questions throughout the process.

Several reviews mention the prompt and helpful customer support provided by KingEssays, ensuring smooth communication and addressing any concerns or questions throughout the process. Revisions and Refunds: Some customers have expressed satisfaction with the free revision policy and money-back guarantee offered by KingEssays, which demonstrates their commitment to customer satisfaction.

A Step-by-Step Guide to Ordering an Essay from KingEssays

Ordering an essay from KingEssays is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few steps. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate through the ordering process:

Step 1: Visit the KingEssays website

Go to the KingEssays website (https://kingessays.com/) to get started. Take a moment to explore their services, pricing, and other information to ensure they offer what you need.

Step 2: Fill out the order form

Press the “Order Now” button, and you will be redirected to the order form. Fill out the required details, including:

Type of paper (e.g., essay, research paper, coursework, etc.)

Topic

Subject or discipline

Academic level (e.g., high school, undergraduate, Master’s, Ph.D.)

Number of pages or word count

Deadline

Any specific instructions or requirements

Step 3: Choose additional services (optional)

KingEssays offers optional add-on services, such as plagiarism reports, VIP support, or selecting a top writer. Evaluate these choices and pick any that you consider beneficial for your assignment.

Step 4: Calculate the price and apply a discount code (if applicable)

The website will automatically calculate the price for your order based on the details you’ve provided. If you have a discount code, enter it at this stage to apply the discount to your order.

Step 5: Create an account or log in

If you’re a new customer, create an account by providing your email address and choosing a password. If you’re a returning customer, log in with your existing credentials.

Step 6: Review your order details

Before proceeding to payment, double-check your order details to ensure everything is accurate. Make any necessary changes if needed.

Step 7: Proceed to payment

Select your desired payment option and finalize the payment procedure. KingEssays accepts various payment options, including credit/debit cards, and secures online payment platforms.

Step 8: Monitor your order progress

Once your payment is confirmed, KingEssays will assign a suitable writer to your project. You can monitor the progress of your order through your account dashboard, where you can also communicate with the support team if needed.

Step 9: Review the completed essay

Upon completion, you will receive a notification, and the finished essay will be available for download in your account. Review the essay thoroughly to ensure it meets your requirements and expectations.

Step 10: Request revisions (if necessary)

If you need any changes or modifications to your essay, request a revision within the specified period after the delivery of the order. KingEssays offers free revisions to ensure customer satisfaction.

Our Verdict

KingEssays offers professional and high-quality writing services for academic assignments.

Services include essay writing, research papers, coursework assistance, dissertation and thesis writing, editing, proofreading, admission essays, and creative writing.

Pricing is flexible and based on factors such as service type, academic level, deadline, and number of pages.

Unique features include qualified writers, original content, confidentiality, 24/7 customer support, free revisions, and a money-back guarantee.

Pros of KingEssays include qualified writers, a wide range of services, original content, timely delivery, affordable pricing, customer support, free revisions, and a money-back guarantee.

Cons include higher prices for urgent orders and variable customer reviews.

The ordering process is straightforward and involves filling out an order form, choosing additional services and discounts, creating an account or logging in, reviewing order details, and completing payment.

KingEssays is worth considering for academic writing help due to their high-quality work, timely delivery, customer support, and commitment to customer satisfaction through free revisions and a money-back guarantee.

FAQ for KingEssays

How can I communicate with my assigned writer?

You can communicate with your writer through your account dashboard on the KingEssays website. Alternatively, you can contact customer support if you have any issues or concerns.

Is the work provided by KingEssays plagiarism-free?

KingEssays ensures that all papers are original and written from scratch. They also provide optional plagiarism reports to confirm the authenticity of the work.

What if I am not satisfied with the completed essay?

If you’re not satisfied with the final essay, you can request a revision within the specified period after delivery. KingEssays offers free revisions to ensure customer satisfaction.

What is the refund policy at KingEssays?

KingEssays has a money-back guarantee in case the completed work doesn’t meet your requirements or expectations. The refund amount depends on the situation and is determined on a case-by-case basis.