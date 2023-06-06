LASD: Off-duty deputy shot at in road-rage incident 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of road rage that escalated to gunfire early Sunday morning.

“During a road-rage incident, an off-duty deputy’s vehicle was shot at,” Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in an email, adding that a single shell casing was located during the investigation.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Valencia Boulevard in Valencia, she stated.

Arriaga did not share any additional details regarding what precipitated the shooting.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, she said.

Arriaga said no other information regarding a suspect or vehicle information was available at this time.