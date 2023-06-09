Local teen author holds book signing 

Teen author Alessandro Concas took his book signing event at Havana Savannah on Sunday very seriously.

He dressed in a suit and tie, mingled with guests and spoke professionally about his aspirations of becoming an entrepreneur with a degree from Harvard University when he grows up.

While Alessandro, 13, sees himself being a businessman in the future, he currently is the author of three children’s books — all of which were available for his signature at the event.

Teen author and pianist Alessandro Concas signs one of his authored books for Connor Wilson, 6, during his book signing event at Havana Savannah Coffeeshop in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“I like that I can get to show off my creativity, so I don’t waste these ideas and that I actually have them written down on paper,” said Alessandro.

His father, Alex, said when his son was 8 years old, he approached him with the idea of writing a book. Alessandro presented Alex with extensive notes he’d made during a very boring summer break.

“I said, ‘What is this book about?’ He said, ‘Well, since it’s summer break, and I’m a little bored. Instead of doing nothing, I’m writing a book about how not to be bored,’” said Alex.

Teen author and pianist Alessandro Concas plays a song on the piano during his children’s book signing event at Havana Savannah Coffeeshop in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

And so he did. Alessandro’s book, “The A to Z’s of Fighting Boredom,” were all about how to combat the monotony of doing nothing in between school years.

For example, A is for art, acting, ask questions, act out your favorite book, add a fun twist to a healthy dessert and ask yourself, “What do I want to be when I grow up?”

Alessandro said he wanted to write books, publish them and sell them as a way to pay for college. Alex, of course, was thrilled with the idea.

Teen author and pianist Alessandro Concas signs one of his authored books for Angelica Bridges during his book signing event at Havana Savannah Coffeeshop in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“I was blown away because he’s an early entrepreneur and we support him 100%, my wife and I support his efforts. Because he’s very focused, he is very realistic in materializing his passions, and he shows in his school,” said Alex.

Following “The A to Z’s of Fighting Boredom,” Alessandro decided he wanted to delve into the world of science fiction. His next book, which he wrote when he was 10 years old, was called “Life of the Time Cat,” a whimsical adventure about a cat that owns time and space, but must fight a nemesis for control.

“As parents, you try to spot your child’s interests and you want to cultivate, encourage and support them,” said Alessandro’s mother, Oksana Kolesnikova. “Because I learned from my own experience being very young. My parents spotted my interest in music. And they gave me an opportunity to professionally study for school … so because I’ve experienced it, I want to give it to my child, the same opportunity to explore and cultivate his talents.”

Kolesnikova’s knack for music seemed to rub off on Alessandro, as he performed several pieces for the audience during the event.

Alessandro was presented with a certificate of achievement at the event from the office of Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.