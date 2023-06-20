Man arrested on suspicion of spitting on officer, civilian on ride-along 

A civilian on a ride-along with deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, along with deputies, was spit on by a car theft suspect who was in custody on June 9, according to Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were initially responding to a petty theft call on the 20000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country when they discovered the suspect — a 29-year-old Los Angeles resident — allegedly breaking into a car outside of a business.

The suspect fled prior to arrival but was later found and detained. While in custody, the suspect apparently spat on the civilian and the arresting deputy, according to Jensen.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony attempted carjacking, battery on a peace officer, battery and petty theft. He remains in custody at the time of this publication.