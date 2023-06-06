Missing Santa Clarita woman found dead 

Christy Lee Anderson, 42, was found dead on the 22900 block of Sherman Way in West Hills, according to Lt. Aimee Earl, investigator for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Anderson was first listed as a missing person by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday evening when they asked the public for assistance in finding her.

#LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Christy Lee Anderson #Valencia https://t.co/HzltfizEwl



Missing Persons Detail (323) 890-5500 or Anonymously (800) 222-8477 https://t.co/1uIrQjoumA pic.twitter.com/X3APgUm5xX — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) June 4, 2023

She was last seen on Thursday at approximately 3 p.m. near the 27400 block of Cherry Creek Drive in Valencia, possibly driving a blue 2018 Chevrolet Colorado.

The coroner’s office listed her date of death as Saturday, the same day the Sheriff’s Department’s “Be on the Lookout” notice went out, but it’s uncertain if this was also the same day her body was found. The coroner’s case detail listed that Anderson’s body was found on the street.

Mark O’Donnell, a detective with the L.A. Police Department’s Valley Homicide Bureau, said Anderson’s death was not being investigated as a homicide and there was no evidence of foul play.

Earl confirmed the cause of death was deferred by the medical examiner, meaning that an official cause of death has yet to be determined.