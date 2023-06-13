NAACP hosting Juneteenth celebration Friday

News release

The NAACP Santa Clarita branch is hosting a fundraising event Friday to celebrate Juneteenth, the day the last enslaved African Americans were freed.

Proceeds from the inaugural Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration will benefit the organization’s Future Leaders Scholarship Fund. The event will feature a live DJ, a dance floor, cocktails and light hors d’oeuvres. In addition, the organization will recognize and honor two local humanitarians, Isiuwa Aimiuwu and Ira Rounsaville.

The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia in the Valencia Ballroom. The festivities begin with a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m., where guests can meet and mingle with special guest speakers and award recipients. General attendance will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for general attendance and $85 for VIP attendance and may be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/naacpsc-1st-annual-juneteenth-freedom-celebration-tickets-634507798907.

The NAACP encourages the pursuit of higher education through its scholarship program, which assists in eliminating financial barriers that confront underprivileged youth as they pursue their dream of continuing education, the organization said in a prepared statement.

Each year, the NAACP Santa Clarita awards local high school students with $2,000 scholarships.

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are still available for the Juneteenth Celebration. Email [email protected] to inquire about sponsorship or vendor opportunities.